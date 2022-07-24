First poster and teaser trailer for “John Wick 4″ with Keanu Reeves on another quest for revenge

The man with the bag approaches. Last night, in the framework of the Comic-Con 2022the teaser trailer for john wick 4. canadian actor Reeves marks his return for the fourth time in the hit action franchise that made its theatrical debut in 2014. This time, the deadliest assassin is back to kill everyone who betrayed him in the last installment. .

Chad Stahelskyknown for his career as a stunt double and later a filmmaker, was in charge of leading the production that will arrive in 2023. In addition to Reeves, the cast is made up of Bill Skarsgård as Marquis; Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King; Ian McShane as Winston; Donnie Yen like Cain; Hiroyuki Sanada like Shimazu; Shamier Anderson as Tracker; lance reddick as Charon; Rina Sawayama as Akira; Scott Adkins as Killa; among others.

New images of the new installment of the action franchise. (Lionsgate)

The preview shown at the event held in San Diego, United States, begins with a scene of Wick walking through the snow. Then, we see other characters enter the Continental Hotel, run by Winston, who betrayed the protagonist in order to save himself in the previous film. “Have you thought about where this ends? No one, not even you, can kill everyone”, someone is heard saying in reference to the murderer’s quest for revenge.

The short trailer edit cuts to John punching a piece of wood used for practicing martial arts. Finally, Bowery King appears with a suit in his hands and asks him: “Are you ready, John?”. The answer is simple and concise, as usual: “Yes”. It is followed by intense action scenes with hits, shots and deaths that show a little of what it was like filming outside of North America in countries like Japan, Germany, Jordan and France. .

poster-and-teaser-trailer-for-John-Wick-4″-with.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> New images of the new installment of the action franchise. (Lionsgate) poster-and-teaser-trailer-for-John-Wick-4″-with.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Towards the end, one sees John Wick fight your enemies with samurai swords and even a nunchaku. He is ready to take on any challenge in order to get him out of this dangerous world alive, but not without making everyone pay who wanted to kill him in the past or who wants his head now.

The challenge of making the fourth installment of John Wick

Director Chad Stahelsky confessed to feeling insecure at first, before shooting the new film, after the brilliant work of action scenes of the previous film and, for this reason, he included a moment in which samurai were on horseback, although he did not specify its relevance within the film. narrative. Based on the first glimpse shared on July 22, it is now known that much of the scenes filmed in Japan will include battles with samurai.

Official poster of “John Wick 4”, which will be released on March 23, 2023 in Latin America. (Lionsgate)

“There were a couple of days when I decided to do the fourth movie and I woke up in a cold sweat saying, ‘Horses! How do I beat the horses? I have no fucking idea, to tell you the truth,’” he said about the scene from the third installment in an interview with Collider. “I have so many great ideas for the next one that I think are different, impactful, fun and unique. How to make them, I have no fucking idea at the moment. I’m still figuring it out.”

[mb_related_posts2]

john wick 4 It will be shown in theaters on March 23 next year.

: