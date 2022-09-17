First pictures of the APS-C mirrorless Fujifilm X-H2

The APS-C sensor of the X-H2 has a resolution of 40.2 megapixels. Is that too much for such a small sensor? We show .

- Advertisement -

Fujifilm’s X-H2 sets new standards in the APS-C class. It is the first camera to offer a resolution of 40 megapixels with this sensor format. The Canon EOS R7 has 32 megapixels and the Fujifilm X-T4 is content with 26 megapixels. We had the opportunity to take the first pictures with the camera, which, however, did not yet have the final firmware. So there may still be some small changes. A comparison of the Canon EOS R7 with the Fujifilm X-H2S can be found in the current c’t photography 5/22 from p. 38.

- Advertisement -

c’t photography 5/22







- Advertisement -

More information in the voonze shop (Picture: c’t photography ) Photo industry exhibition: overexploitation of nature and environmental pollution ++ Rediscover sights photographically ++ Used guide for cameras and objects ++ Photographing in parks and gardens ++ Test stand: cheap photo books up to 30 euros ++ In the test: the new APS-C cameras and four new telephoto fixed focal lengths for mirrorless + + Special tripods in practical tests ++ Color and contrast development workshops ++ Work faster with the graphics tablet

properties and operation

But first some impressions of equipment and handling. It should not be concealed here that the tester is a lover of the original Fujifilm operating concept – each parameter has its own control wheel – and has also photographed with the predecessor Fujifilm X-H1 for a long time.

also read c’t photography c’t photography

With its massive grip bead, the camera sits comfortably in the hand, so that even high-speed lenses and heavier telephoto focal lengths harmonize well with the camera. The flexible rotatable and tiltable display is new. It is a clear gain over the old one with its somewhat notchy folding mechanism. The viewfinder is very well equipped with 5.76 megapixels corresponding to 1600 × 1200 pixels and also offers a large and bright image. In the test, it did what it was supposed to and delivered a flawless representation of the motifs.



picture 1 from 9

Fujifilm X-H2 (9 images)

The Fujifilm X-H2 together with the new lens XF 56mm F1.2R WR. So far, this is one of the few XF lenses that can exploit the sensor’s high resolution of 40.2 megapixels.

(Image: Fujifilm)

The operation via P, A, S and M mode dial does not pose any problems. It is known from the Fujifilm GFX and the X-H2S, which is also new, but also from many other manufacturers. Switching from an X-T4 or X-H1, on the other hand, is a bit more difficult, since there are no longer separate dials for many parameters such as ISO, exposure time, release mode, on which all values ​​are in plain text. Instead, you can access the parameters via buttons and universal dials. It was particularly unusual to change the trigger mode, for example to switch from single shots to continuous shooting mode. It is now on top of the trash can button for deleting images during playback. The word “Drive” is written underneath it, but it’s hardly noticeable.

The rocker, which can be used to move the autofocus area over the image area, now has a different place on the back of the case. At least for smaller hands, it is now so far away that you have to loosen the otherwise very secure grip of your right hand in order to reach your target with your thumb. With heavier lenses, this always requires a second hand on the camera.

Otherwise there would be a separate button for white balance. It can only be changed via the menu, or you can reconfigure a button for it.

First pictures

As part of a workshop, there was the opportunity to test the Fujifilm X-H2 in several disciplines: still life, portrait and landscape – all areas for which a high resolution can be worthwhile. Most of the images shown here were taken with high-speed lenses – including the new XF 56mm F1.2 Mark II – and were photographed hand-held. A tripod was only used for the still life and the ISO series.



picture 1 from 9

Fujifilm X-H2 ISO series (9 images)

ISO range with the Fujifilm X-H2. The frame indicates the section that we depict at 100% in the following images to show the behavior of the camera at different ISO values.

(Image: Peter Nonhoff-Arps)

The first impression is that the autofocus works very reliably, especially when taking portraits. The AF point almost always hit one or both eyes, even when the subject was not facing the camera directly or was only in profile.

In view of the high resolution of 40 megapixels on a small APS-C sensor, the question of noise behavior and the display of details is obvious. The first impression is that the noise is not very noticeable even at ISO 12,800. However, the plasticity of details decreases continuously with increasing ISO value, as can be seen very well in the ISO series. This becomes more noticeable at values ​​above ISO 1600. But even at ISO 12,800 the images are still attractive and usable for many applications. However, high-resolution cameras with a 35mm sensor such as the Sony A7R III with 42 megapixels offer even more reserves here. Later comparative tests will certainly show more details.



picture 1 from 27

Fujifilm X-H2 first practice pictures (27 pictures)

Fujifilm X-H2 | 56mm | ISO 125 | f/2.0 | 1/80s (Model: Julia)

(Image: Peter Nonhoff-Arps)

Here again the note that the firmware in the camera was not final and the shown recordings therefore do not allow any final statements about the quality on delivery. With the exception of a few marked exceptions, all of the images shown are unedited JPEG images straight from the camera.

Recommended Editorial Content With your consent, an external price comparison (voonze price comparison) will be loaded here.

Always load price comparisons

Load price comparison now I consent to external content being displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms (voonze price comparison). Read more about our privacy policy.



(pen)

