First picture of mother-of-two stabbed up to 12 times in Ballymun

Gardai have launched a major murder probe after a mum-of-two was stabbed up to 12 times.

The body of Lisa Thompson, 51, was found at her home in Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun, North Dublin, at around 3.30pm yesterday.

Detectives are awaiting postmortem results but believe she may have been killed in a frenzied attack.

Read more: Ballymun community left ‘in shock’ after woman found dead at house

Stunned locals at the scene yesterday evening told how Lisa was a “lovely woman” and a great mum.

The murdered woman had two children, a boy aged 13 and a 12-year-old girl.

One neighbour said: “She was a youth worker a few years ago. She was a lovely girl. She worked with kids and all.

“I couldn’t believe it. When I heard her name, my jaw hit the floor. She was just your average girl next door.

“She loved her kids, loved her life. A lovely genuine girl. I can’t understand it.”

Gardai were last night working to establish any motive or leads behind the gruesome killing and identify suspects in the case. One line of inquiry is that it may have been linked to a personal row but cops have yet to verify this.

A source said: “It is early in the investigation but it was a very violent death this woman suffered.

“And the big work in terms of the investigation is in full swing.

“It is awfully tragic in terms of her being a mother to two young children. It is very sad for them and her wider family.”

Ms Thompson had grown up in Ballymun and previously worked in youth centres with children in the area. She was known to neighbours but they said she led a quiet life and was devoted to her children.

Her body remained in the home for a number of hours following the discovery as the Garda Technical Bureau carried out an examination.



(Image: Robbie Kane)



Officers went door-to-door in a bid to gather information from neighbours.

The body was taken from the scene in a private ambulance van at 8.30pm.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardai are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this afternoon in Ballymun, Dublin 11. Shortly before 3.30pm, gardai were alerted to the discovery of the body of a woman aged in her 50s in a house in Sandyhill Gardens.

“The body of the woman, which had received physical injuries, has been removed to the City Morgue, Whitehall.

“The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau are conducting a technical examination. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested. “

Gardai said a postmortem will be carried out by the Chief State Pathologist Linda Mulligan today.

A spokeswoman added: “An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased.

“Gardai are appealing to any person who may have any information in relation to this incident to contact them at Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.