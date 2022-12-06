First-party games from Xbox Game Studios will join the $70 price tag in 2023

“This price reflects the content, scale and technical complexity of these titles. As with all games developed by our teams on Xbox, they will also be available with Game Pass on the same day of launch”, states the studio note about the Subject.

The wave of increases in the price of first-party games, which has become an unfortunate reality in the coming years on some platforms, will also extend to Xbox Game Studios productions from January. According to the company, games like Redfall, Starfield and Forza Motorsport will go up, abroad, to the range of US$ 69.99. The change should be reflected in Europe in games that cost over R$ 300, such as between R$ 329 and R$ 349 —prices already practiced, for example, in games for Playstation 5.

Sony, Ubisoft and Take-Two are some of the developers that already adopt these values, which have become common since the launch of last generation consoles. Microsoft has been focusing on offering its own games at the launch of Xbox Game Pass and has also maintained the pricing of its subscription offerings, but that reality appears to be about to change. In this scenario, games for PCs still manage in some cases to escape this new weight in consumers’ pockets.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has previously hinted that price increases could come after the holiday season.