first official data from samsung oled tvs, get ready, lg!

Since it was announced in 2019 that Samsung started working on panel televisions OLED, it has been a long time until reliable and official data has been provided regarding what you are preparing. That just happened and everything indicates that products of a truly devastating quality will be offered.

One of the most important details that the Korean company itself has published is that it will continue to use its technology called Quantum dot (semiconductor crystals). The fact is that the panels on which the manufacturer works are called QD-OLED, which means that they will offer important differences with respect to the OLEDs that LG currently offers on the market. The fact is that it is quite clear that the landing of this type of products by Samsung is a reality and that in this way it begins to leave behind the use of LCDs.

Functioning of the new panels

This is one of the details that the company has shown and that has some novelties with respect to what currently exists Working with a blue light source, a layer of quantum dots that are able to manage the wavelength to emit the image and in this way generate a signal with a very high precision intensity. So much so that the firm has indicated that it will be able to cover a spread spectrum of the BT.202 color space and will therefore rank among the best on the market.

Samsung

By the way, it is important to mention that, despite having a panel that issues blue light, the existing one will be very low if it were bought with LCDs (14% compared to 25%). This will get you limited to visual fatigue when watching TV, something that is always important, since there are not few who spend a lot of time in front of the television. Also, this can be a deciding purchasing factor for many.

Other good details of Samsung’s OLED

The options that have been indicated as more than interesting for these televisions that will have a brightness that will reach the 1,000 nits. In addition, the contrast ratio will reach 1,000,000: 1 and the resolution will be a minimum of 4K (without ruling out 8K at all), so they will fit without any problem in the high-end product range. Besides, the HDR coverage will go up to 85%, so the dynamic range in terms of color will be excellent.

When will these models hit the market?

Well, according to some data that have been known in different publications, the normal thing is to bet on early 2022 for the arrival of models that have Samsung’s QD-OLED panel. Obviously, for now there is no data regarding the price that televisions will have, but it is expected that models of different sizes that could range from 65 to 77 inches will be put on sale.