First look at the first-generation iPod prototype

ipod prototipo primera generacion.jpg
ipod prototipo primera generacion.jpg

Cabel Sasser from Panic shared an exclusive look at a prototype of the iPod. The rare prototype is yellow and quite large compared to the version that went on sale of the iPod original, even though it belongs to the end of the product development cycle. Cabel says this prototype of iPod is dated on September 3, 2001.

The prototype runs the exclusive software of the iPod and it even has a small scroll wheel in the upper left corner next to the screen. There are several touch buttons positioned vertically on the right side of the device.

It has the same ports that were sent in the iPod original, included Firewire and a standard headphone port. The display is extremely small compared to the rest of the yellowish casing, but it looks comparable to the one on the case itself. iPod. It is unclear what the prototype’s color was originally, but it has likely turned yellowish over decades.

The iPod revolutionized the way you listen to music

Panic has clung to this prototype of iPod for a long time and finally shares it with the world in the 20th anniversary of the iPod. Cabel says they have no idea where they got the prototype, but it sure is a special piece of history Manzana.

The father of iPod, Tony fadell, has tweeted a bit more about the prototype. Dice called “P68 / Dulcimer” and was specifically designed to hide the final design of the iPod of prying eyes.