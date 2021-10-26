First look at the first-generation iPod prototype

Cabel Sasser from Panic shared an exclusive look at a prototype of the iPod. The rare prototype is yellow and quite large compared to the version that went on sale of the iPod original, even though it belongs to the end of the product development cycle. Cabel says this prototype of iPod is dated on September 3, 2001.

The prototype runs the exclusive software of the iPod and it even has a small scroll wheel in the upper left corner next to the screen. There are several touch buttons positioned vertically on the right side of the device.

It has the same ports that were sent in the iPod original, included Firewire and a standard headphone port. The display is extremely small compared to the rest of the yellowish casing, but it looks comparable to the one on the case itself. iPod. It is unclear what the prototype’s color was originally, but it has likely turned yellowish over decades.