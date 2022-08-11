First Look at Johnny Depp as King Louis XV of France in “Jeanne Du Barry”

image of Johnny Depp as Louis XV of . (Why Not Productions)

the french filmmaker Maiwenn released the first image of Johnny Depp like the controversial rHey Louis XV in dua historical drama about one of the royal concubines . This production is further described as a period story about the Frenchwoman Jeanne Bécu, who was a woman born into absolute poverty, but who ended up becoming the mistress of Louis XV.

The character will be the first cinematographic representation of the actor, after his media legal process for defamation against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Similarly, it is the first important acting role of Depp from the 2020 movie, Minamata.

Maïwenn will play Jeanne Bécu in the upcoming French film “Jeanne Du Barry”. (REUTERS)

What is known about Jeanne du Barry?

The story centers on Jeanne, a working-class young woman who uses her intelligence and good looks to climb the social hierarchy. The young woman falls into the crosshairs of King Louis XV, who, unaware of her status as a courtesan, falls madly in love with her. And against all measure and etiquette, Jeanne moves to the Palace of Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court.

Jeanne duBarry filming began at the end of July in Paris and the Île-de-France region, set against iconic locations such as the Palace of Versailles as a backdrop.

John Christopher Depp II is an American actor, film producer and musician, currently 59 years old and will play King Louis XV.

casting

Maiwenn Le Bescobetter known only as Maiwenn, has written the script with Teddy Lussi-Modeste Y also characterizes the leading role. In addition to Johnny Deppother actors that make up this production will be Benjamin Laverne (Delicious)Pierre-Richard (The song of Paris), Melvil Poupaud (The young lovers), Noemie Lvovsky (The Good Wife’s Handbook), Pascal Gregory (The Fidelity) and Indian Hair (Camila returns). All, mostly French.

Who was Louis XV?

In real life, Louis XV was nicknamed “the beloved” and reigned for 59 years, one of the longest periods in French history. However, he died an unpopular king after being denounced for corruption.

The character will be the first cinematographic representation of the actor, after his media legal process for defamation against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The production companies in charge of Jeanne DuBarry they are parisian Why Not Productions, IN 2 Y France Televisions.

