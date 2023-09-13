First Laptop with Virtual Screens: A Breakthrough in Technology

In a world where technological innovation is ceaseless, Sightful, a pioneering tech company, has boldly introduced a revolutionary product that challenges the very essence of computing as we know it. Named Spacetop, this groundbreaking device is poised to change the landscape of laptops, redefining our relationship with screens and computing devices. By replacing the conventional laptop screen with augmented reality (AR) glasses, Sightful offers users the ability to work anywhere while projecting a vast virtual screen.

The Age of Screen less Computing

Imagine a world where screens, the cornerstone of modern computing, become obsolete. Sightful is venturing into this uncharted territory with Spacetop, the world’s first laptop that does away with a physical screen entirely. Instead, it introduces a pair of AR glasses that act as the window to your digital world. These glasses project software windows onto a virtual screen, freeing users from the confines of traditional laptop screens.

Spacetop is set to liberate users from the limitations of small laptop displays, offering the comfort and flexibility of a virtual screen that can expand to an astonishing 100 inches (2.54 meters). Developed in collaboration with Nreal, these glasses boast Full HD definition (1920 x 1080 pixels) for each eye and an integrated audio system. While the definition may seem conservative for such an expansive virtual display, Sightful’s primary focus is on user privacy. With Spacetop, you can work confidently in public spaces without concerns about prying eyes.

The Inner Workings of Spacetop

Although Spacetop’s exterior resembles that of a laptop, its internal architecture is closer to that of a smartphone. It operates on an ARM-based platform, leveraging the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 System on a Chip (SoC). This chip integrates an Adreno 650 graphics processor, supported by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Spacetop offers seamless connectivity with support for Wireless 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, along with two USB-C ports. Additionally, it features a 5-megapixel camera designed for video conferencing. The operating system, known as Spacetop OS, is derived from Android, making it better suited for virtual reality experiences than a traditional PC operating system.

Despite its revolutionary approach, Spacetop maintains a practical weight of 1.5 kilograms, ensuring it remains manageable and easy to transport. Available initially through early access, Spacetop is priced at $2,000 (approximately 1,850 euros) for the first 1,000 registered users. While this may seem like a substantial investment for a computer with relatively modest processing power, it’s crucial to understand that Spacetop represents the inaugural model in a new line of devices that could potentially redefine our relationship with computing.

A Glimpse into the Future of Computing

Sightful’s Spacetop represents a pioneering leap in laptop technology by eliminating the conventional screen and introducing AR glasses. This innovative approach envisions a future where screens are no longer a fundamental component of computing devices. Instead, users can work on virtual displays of significant size, all while maintaining privacy and flexibility. Although the introductory price may appear steep, it marks an important first step in the evolution of computing devices. Spacetop offers a glimpse into a future where screens are no longer a limitation, but a canvas for innovation and productivity.

The Evolution of Screens in Computing

To understand the significance of Sightful’s Spacetop, it’s essential to trace the evolution of screens in computing. For decades, screens have been an integral part of how we interact with computers. Whether it’s a desktop monitor or a laptop screen, these displays have shaped our digital experiences. However, this traditional paradigm is being challenged by emerging technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

The advent of AR and VR has redefined how we perceive and engage with digital information. These technologies offer immersive experiences that go beyond the constraints of traditional screens. Instead of looking at a screen, users can enter a virtual world or overlay digital information onto their physical surroundings. This shift has paved the way for new possibilities in various industries, from gaming and entertainment to education and healthcare.

In the context of computing, AR and VR have the potential to transform how we work and interact with digital content. By replacing physical screens with virtual displays, we can unlock new levels of productivity, creativity, and convenience. This is precisely the vision that Sightful is pursuing with Spacetop.

Space top: The Screen less Laptop

Sightful’s Space top is a bold departure from conventional laptops. It challenges the notion that a laptop must have a physical screen by introducing AR glasses as the primary interface. These glasses project software windows onto a virtual screen that users can interact with, effectively eliminating the need for a traditional display.

The implications of this innovation are profound. Spacetop liberates users from the constraints of screen size, offering a virtual screen that can expand to an astonishing 100 inches. This means that you can have a massive workspace for productivity tasks or enjoy a cinematic experience for entertainment. The possibilities are limited only by your imagination.

Moreover, Spacetop prioritizes user privacy. The AR glasses ensure that your digital workspace remains private, even in public settings. This is a significant advantage for professionals who need to work on sensitive information while on the go. With Spacetop, you can work with peace of mind, knowing that your screen is for your eyes only.

The Hardware Behind the Innovation

Behind Spacetop’s screen less experience is a sophisticated hardware setup. The device is powered by an ARM-based architecture, specifically the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. This chip is known for its robust performance and efficiency, making it well-suited for Spacetop’s demands. It includes an Adreno 650 graphics processor, which plays a crucial role in rendering the virtual interface.

Spacetop also boasts 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, ensuring that you have the resources you need for multitasking and storing your files. With support for Wireless 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, connectivity is seamless, allowing you to pair your device with accessories and peripherals effortlessly.

Additionally, Spacetop features a 5-megapixel camera designed for video conferencing. In a world where remote work and virtual meetings are increasingly common, this camera ensures that you can communicate effectively with colleagues and clients.