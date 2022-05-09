First images of the Motorola Razr 2022

It is impossible to talk about the Motorola Razr 2022 without looking back, even briefly, to remember the mythical and iconic Motorola Razr V3, a phone with which the brand raised the clamshell design to the top, which debuted on the market also in the hands of Motorola with the also mythical StarTAC from 1996, and which became the biggest sales success in the history of the company, with just over 150 million units sold. It had some limitations and was somewhat fragile (and I speak from my own experience), but it was still a mobile that fell in love at first sight.

With the purchase of Motorola, which passed from the hands of Google to those of Lenovo, the brand began a remarkable rebirth, first filling its catalog with a multitude of proposals for the entry-level range, and then keeping the focus on it, but pointing also to the mid-range and premium segment of the market, a movement that was especially materialized with the launch of the Motorola Razr 5G, a high-end folding that recovered the design of the Motorola Razr V3but adapted to the times of smartphones and 5G connectivity.

There was not, in 2021 a new version of the Motorola Razr new gene, despite the fact that Motorola usually makes these updates with a large part of its catalog. However, as we can read in 91Mobiles, Lenovo is indeed working on a new version of the Motoroza Razr that would reach the market during the summer of this 2022. And, according to the leak, in addition to images we can also see its qualitative leap in its technical specifications.

A weak point of the 2020 Motorola Razr was that, despite being part of the high range, some of its components were not the best option for that segment. The clearest example is found, without a doubt, in its SoC, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, at a time when the premium option was the Snapdragon 865. It is true that Motorola seemed to have focused on containing the price, something understandable, but what It detracted a little from the final result at a technical level. As for memory, it had six gigabytes of RAM and 128 of storage.

It doesn’t look like that will be the case this time around, where Lenovo seems to be going all out. Thus, according to the leak, the Motorola Razr 2022 will have a SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, accompanied by 8 or 12 gigabytes of RAM, and storage options of 256 and 512 gigabytes. Quite a jump that would place it in a position to compete, in performance, with a good part of the high range.

Regarding its design, Lenovo seems to have set its sights on its main rival in the market, the Samsung Galaxy Flip, so the leaked images show us that the Motorola Razr 2022 would have, closed, a more square design than its predecessor and more similar to the Samsung model. There is no data on the size of the screens, but it is pointed out that the one inside, unfolded, will offer FullHD + resolution.

There is also no official data, of course, about his calendar, but the leak suggests that would debut in the Chinese market at the end of July or beginning of Augustand that it would make the leap to the international markets somewhat later, but perhaps still within the summer.