First images of the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC

Just yesterday we saw a leak with the images of the Zotac RTX 4090, and today there was another leak that allowed us to see what the GeForce RTX 4090 OC will look like, although in this case the graphics card has not been leaked itself, just the box. Despite all this, this leak is interesting, and allows us to make it clear that this model has a cooling system and a very cool design. similar to the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GAMING OC.

On the front of the box we can see that GIGABYTE repeats the color scheme in black, orange and green with a slight touch of light blue. Also noticeable is the new font that NVIDIA has used for the GeForce RTX 40 series numbering. The rear face shows the design of the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC, and clearly shows a very bulky cooling system that will occupy three cooling slots. expansion.

The three fansattached to huge radiator which collects heat from the GPU, graphics memory and VRM system, they should be able to keep temperatures fully under control, and without any issues. At the bottom we can also read a specific reference to the use of a larger vapor chamber system, and the presence of an opening on the back of the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC metal plate to accelerate cooling.

I think the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC has it all to become one of the custom GeForce RTX 4090 most powerful on the marketand also in one of the coolest. In terms of performance, it is said that this graphics card could be twice as powerful as the GeForce RTX 3090, and that it will maintain its memory count. If all goes well, its presentation should take place at the end of this month, although its launch could be delayed until October.

Possible specifications of the GeForce RTX 4090

AD102 graphics core manufactured at 5nm from TSMC.

16,384 shaders.

512 texturing units.

192 raster units.

128 RT cores.

512 tensor cores.

96MB of L2 cache.

384 bit bus.

24 GB of GDDR6X memory at 21.2 GHz (1 TB/s of bandwidth).

450 watt TGP.

Estimated power in FP32 at 2.52 GHz: 82.58 TFLOPs.