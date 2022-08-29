First images of “Blockbuster”, a series about the last living store of the franchise

Streaming rescues in a series that proposes to be a tribute to its last existing store. (Netflix)

In Bend, Oregon (United States), the last trace of the industry that built block buster between the 1980s and the 2000s. Over 30 years, more than 5,000 stores were opened and –later– disappeared throughout the North American country in the face of advances in technology and the solidification of the market streaming. Netflix killed the video rental franchise, but will ironically bring it to life in a comedy the only store still standing against all odds.

“An ensemble comedy set in America’s latest Blockbuster video store that explores what it takes (and, more specifically, who it takes) for a small business to succeed against all odds,” says the official synopsis. In addition, the series revealed its in which you can see melissa fumeroremembered for her role as Amy Santiago in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Y randall park (a crazy interview Y WandaVision) like the nostalgic workers of the last existing headquarters.

The comedy will focus on the workers fighting to keep the movie rental industry alive. (Netflix)

The collaborative project between the “N” giant and Universal was created by Vanessa Ramos, who regularly worked as a writer on other American NBC sitcoms. David Casper (Kenan) and Jackie Clarke (This is my son) were in charge of the script for the season. Ramos is also executive producing alongside John Davis, Jackie Clarke, David Caspe, John Fox, Bridger Winegar and Robert Petrovic.

- Advertisement -

The purpose of block buster It is narrating the day to day of the video store workers within a small community. In a reality where cinema and television have poured almost all their content into digital format, the task of saving this company is extremely frustrating and exhausting; however, they will try their best and have fun along the way. Each of the actors will have a role that will be a tribute to the real team of the company’s latest store:

“Blockbuster” will be released in early November this year. (Netflix)

randall park is Timmy, a movie lover; melissa fumero is Eliza, a 40-year-old woman with a family and a stable marriage; Olga Merediz (In the neighborhood) is Connie, a mature woman who continues to work just to keep seeing her friends; Tyler Alvarez (I never) is Carlos, a 20-year-old described as a snob; Madeleine Arthur It’s Hannah, a twentysomething who’s also on the team; JB Smoove it is Percy, the owner of the mall and whose daughter works there; Kamaia Fairburnthe youngest collaborator who considers herself too cool for school.

Would you rent a movie in the middle of 2022? They are sure that they can convince you to love the cinema like in the old days. The ten episodes of block buster will be released on November 3 in the catalog of Netflix.

Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Olga Merediz, Tyler Alvarez and more stars are part of the cast. (Netflix)

: