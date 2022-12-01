First iMac Retina 5K becomes obsolete, Apple Watch Series 2 is vintage

Apple has updated the list of obsolete and vintage devices adding in the first two iMac models launched in 2013 and two in 2014, including the first iMac with a Retina 5K display,”the screen with the highest resolution in the world and 14.7 million pixels” as the Cupertino company defined it at the time, “the greatest Mac we’ve ever created“.

Among the vintages instead we record the introduction of Apple Watch Series 2announced in September 2016 together with iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. You can find the list of all obsolete and vintage Apple products at the link in SOURCE.

Recall that Apple considers vintage…

… products whose sale was discontinued more than 5 and less than 7 years ago,

while they are obsolete…

… products whose sale was discontinued more than 7 years ago.

Apple will discontinue all hardware services for obsolete products except Mac notebooks that are eligible for an additional battery-only repair period.