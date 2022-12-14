First hand! VAIO launches FE 15 notebook in Brazil with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor and more

O AllCellular received firsthand this Tuesday, the 13th, information from VAIO about the launch of a new branded notebook in the Europeian market. The model in question is the VAIO FE 15, a notebook announced in four variants equipped with the powerful mid-range AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors. According to the company, the laptop brings features specially designed for users looking for high performance, speed, and ergonomics. “We always seek to expand the award-winning line of VAIO notebooks to meet the demanding demand of our customers, who are looking for equipment with the best in the market in terms of technology and user experience”, says Marcos Vinicius Wendler, Head of Business at VAIO .

Among the highlights in the internal hardware of the notebooks are the Ryzen 5000 processors with the new “Zen 3” architecture developed by AMD to increase the performance of the SoC in games and tasks that require high processing power, characteristics that should be taken advantage of in the VAIO FE line 15 in conjunction with the integrated AMD Radeon GPU. RAM memory can reach 64 GB (DDR4) with internal storage of up to 512 GB using an NVMe SSD. In parallel to this, the brand represented by Positivo Tecnologia also introduced a battery with a capacity of 55 Wh, providing good autonomy for the device.

Ahead, there is a 15.6-inch screen on the front with anti-glare technology in liquid crystal and Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) displaying high quality images in 16:9 format. Versatile connectivity features USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 inputs for file transfers, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Ethernet (RJ45) input Bluetooth 5.2 — other highlights include Alexa For PC and TILT technology on the keyboard. With Windows 11 Home installed and available in the exclusive Titanium Silver color, the VAIO® FE15 with AMD Ryzen processor starts at R$ 3,211.00 and can be purchased both at the VAIO store and at major retailers.