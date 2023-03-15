First hand: Positivo Twist 5 Max is launched as the brand’s new entry-level cell phone in Brazil

Positivo announced this Wednesday (15) the launch of the Twist 5 Max, its new basic cell phone that stands out for its competitive price. The smartphone brings features that meet the daily tasks of Europeians and focuses on users who need good internal space without paying too much. O AllCellular had access to first-hand information. The Twist 5 Max is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a drop-shaped notch to house its front camera. At the rear, the cell phone sports a dual camera array with 13 MP main sensor and an auxiliary lens with a 2 MP sensor accompanied by a flash light.

The new smartphone from the Positivo Twist 5 line is indicated for consumers looking for good features, performance for routine activities, and don't want to spend a lot to have a quality device. […] It is ideal for accessing social networks, surfing the internet, using messaging apps and consuming audio and video content.

Director of Mobility at Positivo Tecnologia

The Twist 5 Max is equipped with an octa-core processor with a built-in modem that enables its 4G connectivity. The platform also has 2 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage so that users have enough space to store images, videos, documents, applications and much more. - Advertisement - To power the hardware, there is a 3,500 mAh battery that, despite being compact, promises several hours of battery life. The Twist 5 Max will come out of the box running Android 12 Go. Its accessories include a screen protector and a protective cover.

Twist 5 Pro will be launched with competitive price

Positivo took advantage of the spotlight of its new cell phone to announce a third member of the “Twist 5” family. The Twist 5 Pro will be another entry-level cell phone that will rival Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi products in the sub-R$1,000 price segment. The model highlights its 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen, which will please fans of compact smartphones. The rear and front cameras have 8 MP sensors. To ensure an even more affordable price, the Twist 5 Pro has 64 GB of storage and a battery with a capacity of 3,000 mAh.

Twist 5 Max technical specifications

6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Display with drop-shaped notch

octa core platform

2 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 13 MP sensor Secondary lens with 2 MP sensor

4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection

3,200 mAh battery

Android 12 GO

