First-generation iPhone sells for more than $63K at auction

First-generation iPhone sells for more than $63K at auction

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
A first-generation Apple iPhone recently sold for more than $63,356.40 at an auction, according to the auction house. 

Bidding for the 2007 phone began on Feb. 2 at $2,500, the LCG Auction’s website said. The product – still shrink-wrapped in its box – received 27 bids by the time the auction concluded Sunday. 

The item was expected to fetch between $20,000 and $40,000. 

A first-generation iPhone recently sold for more than $63,000. 

A first-generation iPhone recently sold for more than $63,000.  (LCG Auctions)

A photo on the auction website shows the phone inside an unopened black box. The phone features a 2-megapixle camera and an “innovative” touchscreen. The model that sold at auction came with 8 MB of storage. 

Cosmetic tattoo artist Karen Green was gifted the iPhone more than a decade ago, but she couldn’t use it because she had Verizon, and it only worked on AT&T’s network at the time, Business Insider reported. 

At the time of its 2007 release, the iPhone sold for $499 and $599. LCG Auctions specializes in high-end toys & related collectibles of the 1970s, 80s, and 90s. 

In October, another first-generation iPhone sold for more than $39,000 at auction. That device was expected to fetch at least $30,000. 

