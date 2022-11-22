First gaming monitor with 27-inch OLED screen and 240 Hz rate is launched by LG

THE lg announced the world’s first OLED monitor that combines a 27-inch display with a 240 Hz refresh rate. It is the newest product in the UltraGear line, the brand’s screen division aimed at the gamer audience.
O new monitor LG UltaGear OLED 27GR95QE-B has Quad HD resolution (2560×1440) in the 16:9 ratio that results in a density of 110.8 pixels per inch, a setting that sounds good for this panel size and for gamer use.
The refresh rate of LG UltaGear OLED is 240 Hz, and LG promises near-instant response times of 0.03ms. For comparison, the most advanced LCD monitors manage to reach the minimum of 1 ms, through overdrive.
Color coverage is 98.5% of the industry’s most advanced DCI-P3 gamut, 10-bit color depth, 1,500,000:1 contrast, and support for HDR10 content playback . Gloss levels were not informed by the brand.
The product supports AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync. O design is the traditional line and the new model has height, tilt, and rotation adjustments, plus two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two HDMI and one DisplayPort of unknown versions.
Finally, the LG UltraGear OLED 27GR95QE-B is already listed on the brand’s website with the price of US$ 999.99, about R$ 5,400, in direct conversion and without taxes. There is still no confirmation if the product will be officially launched in Europe.
