First gaming monitor with 27-inch OLED screen and 240 Hz rate is launched by LG

THE lg announced the world’s first OLED monitor that combines a 27-inch display with a 240 Hz refresh rate. It is the newest product in the UltraGear line, the brand’s screen division aimed at the gamer audience. O new monitor LG UltaGear OLED 27GR95QE-B has Quad HD resolution (2560×1440) in the 16:9 ratio that results in a density of 110.8 pixels per inch, a setting that sounds good for this panel size and for gamer use.





The refresh rate of LG UltaGear OLED is 240 Hz, and LG promises near-instant response times of 0.03ms. For comparison, the most advanced LCD monitors manage to reach the minimum of 1 ms, through overdrive. Color coverage is 98.5% of the industry's most advanced DCI-P3 gamut, 10-bit color depth, 1,500,000:1 contrast, and support for HDR10 content playback . Gloss levels were not informed by the brand.




