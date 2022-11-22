Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
First gaming monitor with 27-inch OLED screen and 240 Hz rate is launched by LG

Published on

By Abraham
First gaming monitor with 27-inch OLED screen and 240 Hz rate is launched by LG
THE lg announced the world’s first OLED monitor that combines a 27-inch display with a 240 Hz refresh rate. It is the newest product in the UltraGear line, the brand’s screen division aimed at the gamer audience.

O new monitor LG UltaGear OLED 27GR95QE-B has Quad HD resolution (2560×1440) in the 16:9 ratio that results in a density of 110.8 pixels per inch, a setting that sounds good for this panel size and for gamer use.


The refresh rate of LG UltaGear OLED is 240 Hz, and LG promises near-instant response times of 0.03ms. For comparison, the most advanced LCD monitors manage to reach the minimum of 1 ms, through overdrive.

Color coverage is 98.5% of the industry’s most advanced DCI-P3 gamut, 10-bit color depth, 1,500,000:1 contrast, and support for HDR10 content playback . Gloss levels were not informed by the brand.

The product supports AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync. O design is the traditional line and the new model has height, tilt, and rotation adjustments, plus two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two HDMI and one DisplayPort of unknown versions.

Finally, the LG UltraGear OLED 27GR95QE-B is already listed on the brand’s website with the price of US$ 999.99, about R$ 5,400, in direct conversion and without taxes. There is still no confirmation if the product will be officially launched in Europe.

How about you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments down below!

