First Draft Pro, a program for writers and collaborative storytelling projects

There are many programs that we can use to write a novel. From a basic editor to specialized software that classifies and groups concepts, we are talking about a category that is very rich in options.

Today I’m introducing you to First Draft Pro, an option that allows us to plot the story using smart outline tools, then we can use the outline as a guide to keep the writing on track.

We can drag and drop chapters and scenes onto the outline, and watch the entire book automatically reorder. It is designed to write long stories, eliminating distractions and allowing easy tracking of the notes that we are making.

This point is important, since at all times we must correctly record the age of the people, the descriptions and the details that make the difference. An inconsistency in that sense is deadly.

Notes can be sorted into folders, and we can also use comments to get all the ideas recorded before we develop them and make them part of the story.

Notes can be linked Wiki-style, so reference material is always close at hand.

The program, which works under subscription, allows you to have a co-author, or work with an editor to polish the content. That is the main difference with other similar tools, the option to collaborate in real time with story creation functions.

You can try it out at firstdraftpro.com.