First details of the Apple Watch Pro, reinforced design and high price

- Advertisement -

The giant of the bitten apple works on a new product identified with the code name “N199”, a nomenclature that according to the first information refers to a Apple WatchProa version of the well-known Apple smart watch that will maintain the design guidelines of the original model, at least at a basic level, and that will differ from that one due to its reinforced design.

If the Apple Watch SE is a cheaper version of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Pro will be precisely the opposite. It will be outlined as a high-end model with a more solid, resistant and durable design, and it will be especially oriented to professional athletes and athletes, hence the name “Pro”, although it could also end up being called Apple Watch Max or Apple Watch Extreme. In the end, the company with the bitten apple has many options in this regard.

[mb_related_posts1]

As we have said, at the design level, the Apple Watch Pro will maintain the base of the original model, that is, it will opt for a minimalist approach and its sphere will have the same rectangular finish with rounded corners. However, this model could bring noticeable changes that would give it a very marked differentiating touch, among which that reinforced design that we have already referred to, a larger screen (it is said that it could be the biggest ever seen in a smartwatch) and a titanium chassis.

The Apple Watch Pro would have a 2-inch screen

This would be a 0.1-inch increase over the Apple Watch Series 7, which comes with a 1.9-inch OLED panel. Your resolution will be 410 x 502 pixels, which would leave us with a fairly high pixel density per inch for a smartwatch, and will take advantage of that additional space on the screen to show more useful information, such as metrics related to sports activity.

As far as its “reinforced” side is concerned, it is said that the Apple Watch Pro will come made of titanium, a premium material that offers high resistance, and that the screen will offer a greater shock resistance and the usual punishment associated with high-intensity physical exercise. And speaking of high-intensity physical exercise, watchOS 9 will be the ideal companion for this new smartwatch since, in theory, it will include new functions and options focused on improving the monitoring of this type of activity.

Jumping to the hardware we find that the Apple Watch Pro will use the same SoC as the Apple Watch Series 8, that is, a S8 chip with dual core CPUand will also have a temperature sensor that will allow us to make precise measurements to discover if we have a fever. This can be very useful when we are away from home and start to feel unwell, but we don’t have a thermometer handy.

Availability and possible price of the Apple Watch Pro

They are two great unknowns, but thanks to the estimate that PhoneArena has shared, we have a fairly reliable idea of ​​​​both. Regarding its launch, everything seems to indicate that it could reach the market at the end of this year, and that it would be presented together with the Apple Watch Series 8, which It would take us directly to the month of September.

As for the price, it will be a premium model that will cover the space that we consider to be the top of the range, so it will be priced accordingly. Currently, the apple company has the Apple Watch SE as an economic option, which costs 299 euros, and the Apple Watch Series 7 as a superior alternative, which has a starting price of 429 euros. The Apple Watch Pro would be outlined as the replacement for the Apple Watch Edition, and its price could be around 900 euros, about.