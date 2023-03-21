First day of spring : What is Vernal Equinox?

First day of spring

Happy first day of spring! The first day of spring, also known as the vernal equinox, is the day when the length of daylight and darkness are almost equal, with the sun crossing the celestial equator from south to north. This occurs around March 20th or 21st in the northern hemisphere, and around September 22nd or 23rd in the southern hemisphere.

Spring is a season of renewal and growth, when the weather begins to warm up, plants start to bloom, and animals become more active after the cold winter months. It’s a great time to get outside and enjoy nature, and to start planning and planting a garden.

What is Vernal Equinox

The vernal equinox, also known as the spring equinox, is an astronomical event that occurs twice a year, around March 20th or 21st in the northern hemisphere and around September 22nd or 23rd in the southern hemisphere.

The vernal equinox marks the moment when the sun is directly above the equator, and the length of day and night are nearly equal all around the world. This happens because, at this moment, the Earth’s axis is not tilted toward or away from the sun, and the sun’s rays fall perpendicular to the Earth’s surface at the equator.

The vernal equinox is an important event in many cultures and religions, often symbolizing new beginnings, renewal, and the start of a new season. In many places, it’s celebrated with festivals and rituals that honor the return of the sun and the start of spring.

First day of spring in USA

In the United States, the first day of spring typically falls around March 20th or 21st, depending on the year. This is known as the vernal equinox, which marks the moment when the sun is directly above the equator, and the length of daylight and darkness are almost equal.

The first day of spring is celebrated in different ways throughout the country, with many people taking part in outdoor activities and festivals to mark the beginning of the season. It’s also a popular time for spring cleaning and home improvement projects, as people prepare for the warmer months ahead.

First day of spring in UK

In the United Kingdom, the first day of spring usually falls around March 20th or 21st, depending on the year. This is known as the vernal equinox, which marks the moment when the sun is directly above the equator, and the length of daylight and darkness are almost equal.

The first day of spring is a significant event in the UK, with many people looking forward to the milder weather and longer days that come with the season. It’s a time for new beginnings, and many people take the opportunity to start afresh with spring cleaning, gardening, and other projects.

In some parts of the UK, the first day of spring is celebrated with traditional festivals and events. For example, the town of Shrovetide in Derbyshire hosts an annual football match that dates back over 900 years, while the town of Lewes in Sussex holds a colorful procession and fireworks display to mark the occasion.