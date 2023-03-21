First data on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet... get the iPad Pro ready

- Advertisement -

Important moments are coming up in the tablet market, since some companies are going to fully enter it and, in addition, those that were already present are maintaining their commitment. Among the latter is samsung, which already has new models prepared to be presented in the summer at the latest with the new phones with a folding screen. So they have met some of the details that will offer the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultrawhich will be the firm’s most powerful model.

Of this model, which aims to compete with Apple’s iPad Pro (dominant of the tablet segment at the moment), which is not an easy task. The Korean firm, as always, will not skimp again to embarrass the best that the firm with the bitten apple has for sale right now. Of course, it seems that in what has to do with the screen there will be no great news, since the 14.6 inches with high resolution (the most striking being the jump to 144Hz and an increase in maximum brightness).

What has been known that the Samsung tablet will have

To begin with, the processor will have the corresponding evolutionary leap that always exists in the new generations of all tablets. In this case, the commitment to Qualcomm products is maintained, and for this reason nothing less than a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2. That is, the best that can be found on the market. Therefore, there will be no power problems, since the RAM will be a minimum of 12GB. Come on, a whole beast.

On the other hand, the amperage that the battery will have has also been known. This will be from 10,880mAh, a significant increase compared to the previous generation and, consequently, it is normal for autonomy to be significantly improved (since the hardware will also be less existing in the energy section). In addition, everything indicates that the recharging processes that will be carried out using the USB type C port, may be of a power up to 65Wso they will be most useful.

To this we must add to this Samsung Galaxy a connectivity in which There will be WiFi 6E and storage that will reach up to 1TB maximum capacity. Therefore, we are talking about a very high capacity tablet that will not have to envy anything to any model on the market, no matter how Apple it is.

With the latest version of Android

This is completely safe, since from the beginning the team points out that it could arrive with Android 14, something that if it happens it will be an excellent detail because it could be the first in the market to offer it -leaving aside the Google teams-. In what has to do with the sale of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, it is normal that this is between September or October of this 2023.

