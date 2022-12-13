Firmware update for AirTag at the door.

Do you know the AirTag?

To give new readers an idea, the AirTag It’s a room-sized tracking device that can be used to find lost items, and it doesn’t update very often, it’s a tracking device.

It is a kind of currency with internal technology that allows the iphone or other compatible devices locate your position. The idea is to attach these devices to valuables, such as house keys or wallets, in order to find them immediately if they are forgotten.

Currently, Manzana account on their devices with an app called find my, which lets you know where other devices connected to the same account are. For example, from your Mac you can know where you are iphone anytime. This is useful if you think you’ve lost it and you know exactly where you left it.

And what about other non-intelligent objects that you might lose?

From bicycles to house keys, from handbags to school bags, and even from cars to umbrellas, AirTags is the answer to Apple’s tracking ecosystem.

These devices are designed to track objects, not people. To do this, they use a technology called Ultra Wide Band (UWB) and an Apple U1 chip that enables this precise location technology. Location information is sent encrypted to preserve privacy, which has caused some problems for Manzana right now.

Manzana has not given details about the content of the latest update of firmwarebut based on the successes so far, users can expect unspecified fixes and performance improvements that address known issues.

Manzana does not reveal the list of news, as it does with iOS or any other system, so it is impossible to know what they are.

The last firmware of AirTag was published on November 10, but it is not clear what has changed. At the beginning of this year, Manzana updated the firmware of AirTag to adapt the unwanted chase sound, so that people can more easily recognize a AirTag unknown.

Unfortunately, there is no way to force an update of AirTagsince the update is done through a iphone connected. You just have to make sure that the AirTag is within the scope of iphone and the update should happen automatically after a while.

Checking the Firmware version for AirTag.

At this time we can only check the firmware version of the AirTagand it is done this way:

1-Open the Find My iPhone app.

2-Select the Elements tab in the bottom navigation bar.

3-Select the AirTag from the list of items and press the name of the AirTag.

This should show the serial number of the AirTag and the version of the firmware.

The initial version of firmware with which the AirTags it was 1.0.225. Shortly after the update, version 1.0.276 arrived, released on June 3, 2021 and containing an important novelty: A AirTag Without an owner, it begins to whistle at 8 o’clock, whereas before it did so at 24 hours.

It should be noted that updates to AirTag they are being phased in so may not be immediately available. Apple will update 25% of the AirTags active on Monday and the rest on Friday, December 16.

Update the AirTags It is not simple, let alone intuitive. There is no special menu to download the update, instead the process runs automatically in the background.

Curiously, Manzana started distributing the firmware previous AirTags 2A24e in November, but stopped the update before a full release. The new firmware released today supersedes that version.

The AirTag has been the subject of controversy in recent months, in which Apple has been sued by numerous users who have been harassed and threatened by criminals who used the device for their illegal activities, and most go hand in hand with harassment of women.

Do you think this AirTag Firmware update is due to these incidents?

We can only wait for the official release of this update and test the new features. My personal opinion is that any device can be misused in the wrong hands, while in the right hands it is used for its intended purpose.