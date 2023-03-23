Firmware update brings compatibility with Apple products to 8BitDo controllers

Some controls of 8BitDo can now be used normally in devices from the apple. This occurred through an update published by the company on Monday (20) for the firmware of the products. This way, anyone who likes the brand’s accessories and has a iPhone, Mac, iPad or apple tv, you can now play with them normally. The models that received the news are: 8BitDo Lite SE;

8BitDo SN30 Pro; SN30 Pro for Android; SN30 Pro Plus;

8BitDo Pro 2;

8BitDo Ultimate Controller 2.4g.

Remember that Apple already had support for SteelSeries Nimbus and Stratus controls, in addition to compatibility with PlayStation and Xbox models. The Nintendo Switch, in turn, has already gone through a period of incompatibility with 8BitDo accessories, but since 2017 it has supported the brand’s models normally. Firmware update can be done through the application “8BitDo Firmware Updater” for MacOS and Windows, directly from the company’s website. With that, it already automatically identifies the control, as well as downloads and installs the update automatically.



