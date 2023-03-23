5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleFirmware update brings compatibility with Apple products to 8BitDo controllers

Firmware update brings compatibility with Apple products to 8BitDo controllers

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Firmware update brings compatibility with Apple products to 8BitDo controllers
1679527211 firmware update brings compatibility with apple products to 8bitdo controllers.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Some controls of 8BitDo can now be used normally in devices from the apple. This occurred through an update published by the company on Monday (20) for the firmware of the products. This way, anyone who likes the brand’s accessories and has a iPhone, Mac, iPad or apple tv, you can now play with them normally. The models that received the news are:

  • 8BitDo Lite SE;
  • 8BitDo SN30 Pro;
    • SN30 Pro for Android;
    • SN30 Pro Plus;
  • 8BitDo Pro 2;
  • 8BitDo Ultimate Controller 2.4g.

Remember that Apple already had support for SteelSeries Nimbus and Stratus controls, in addition to compatibility with PlayStation and Xbox models. The Nintendo Switch, in turn, has already gone through a period of incompatibility with 8BitDo accessories, but since 2017 it has supported the brand’s models normally.

Firmware update can be done through the application “8BitDo Firmware Updater” for MacOS and Windows, directly from the company’s website. With that, it already automatically identifies the control, as well as downloads and installs the update automatically.


- Advertisement -

8BitDo controllers can also be connected and used without problems on most current devices. Therefore, if the user has a computer with Windows or a device that runs Android, he will have the possibility to make use of the controllers in the titles.

Back on Apple’s side, the only requirement is that apple products are running the following versions of their OS or later: iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3 It is macOS Ventura 13.2. 8BitDo items are for sale in the most varied stores and it is possible to import them, if the user has this preference.

Apple One, the one-time subscription leaks through iOS 14 and registered domains

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Redfall: Microsoft canceled Playstation version, says game director

A version of ps5 of the Redfall game was canceled at I send from...
Tech News

On what Google Bard can and cannot do

Google launched its chatbot, Bard, yesterday to offer a new experience to users in...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.