Firmware of some Fujifilm X and GFX cameras have problems…

If you have a Fujifilm camera and a Mac, chances are you’ve had some trouble lately when transferring your photos from your camera to your computer. This is a known issue and nothing is wrong with the camera. What happens is that there is a compatibility problem between both devices. They are trying to fix it so that soon it can work as usual. Please note that the issue specifically affects Fujifilm’s X and GFX series. Fujifilm is trying to fix the incompatibility it presents with macOS Fujifilm is working on an issue affecting some of its X and GFX series cameras. What happens is that macOS users cannot access some of the images stored on memory cards. We are all exposed to errors in memory cards or pen drives. It is something assumable and that is why copies are usually made (several). However, it is quite rare that the error comes from the incompatibility between camera and Mac. But here, yes it seems to be the case What from Fujifilm itself they have announced through the website in a very clear notice.

According to that notice on the company’s website, users generating more than 4,000 files in a single folder on your SDXC card using your camera can’t see some of the images on a Mac, when the card is placed in an internal or external card reader.

The worst thing is that users are reporting this problem since May 2021. When users reach 4,096 files on the memory card is when the error starts to occur. Although it also happens if the card is not properly ejected from a Mac.

Affected models include the GFX 100, GFX 100S, GFX50S II, X-Pro3, X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, X-T30 II and X100V, regardless of firmware version. The GFX50S is also affected if you are running firmware version 4.00 or later, the GFX50R for version 2.00 or later and the X-T3 for version 3.20 or later.

The photographic company is working on a new firmware that eliminates this problem, but in the meantime the only possible solutions are to limit the number of recordings on the card and not eject it from the Mac incorrectly.