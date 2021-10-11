Fireworks and drugs seized from Dublin home in massive garda raid

A total of €10,000 worth of fireworks amongst other items were seized by gardai in Dublin.

Officers also discovered illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia during the search of a home in Balbriggan on Sunday evening as part of Operation Tombola.

It is understood the packaged fireworks were to be used for sale and supply in the north Dublin area.

A garda spokeswoman said: “This seizure was made under Operation Tombola, a policing plan in operation during the lead up to Halloween designed to combat the sale, supply and possession of fireworks and anti-social behaviour.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Earlier today Dublin Live reported how a number of Ballymun residents are under siege from teen gangs throwing fireworks in front doors and at moving cars.

Residents claim the Balcurris area of the sprawling north Dublin suburb has been bombarded by gangs lighting bonfires and hurling fireworks without “giving a s**t who is walking up and down”.

