Firework hurled through letterbox into Tallaght resident’s home

Tallaght residents have issued a stark warning after a firework was hurled through a letterbox into a resident’s home.

The terrifying event has left residents in the Mac Uillaim area just off Fortunestown Lane concerned for the safety of their family.

Neighbours have urged each other to seal up their letterboxes, and are fearing the run-up to Halloween as terrifying incidents become all the more common.

One family in the area were watching TV when the explosive device was hurled into their home, filling the house with smoke.

They fear that someone may be seriously injured in the future, remarking that children as young as eight years-old are messing with the fireworks.

A post in the local residents’ group reads: “I would like to warn other residents.

“This fire work came through my letterbox tonight, when we where all here watching TV.

“Before this there where children under the age of 8yrs outside playing with fireworks.

“Our house is covered in smoke this is extremely dangerous and could have been a much more serious incident.

“Please could everyone be vigilant. Might be advisable to tape up your letter boxes at night time.”

Other concerned residents shared their worries about the next few weeks.

One person commented: “I lived on the third floor, fireworks are reaching my balcony.”

Another shared a photo of the damage a firework had done to their front door.

Dublin Live have contacted An Garda Siochana about the shocking events.

