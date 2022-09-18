Firefox Relay will let you create temporary phone numbers

- Advertisement -

Speaking of fraudulent calls, there is news about relay that could come in handy in certain scenarios.

As you probably already know, and if we haven’t reminded you, Firefox Relay is a Mozilla service that “allows the creation of email aliases with a click so that the user does not have to expose his real address every time he registers on a new site, thus avoiding spam and other inconveniences potentially harmful to the security of his account.

- Advertisement -

The service was launched last year and it was extended to users of Chrome (or derivatives of Chromium) through an extension, since Firefox Relay was never an exclusive service of the Mozilla browser and can be used without installing anything, simply accessing its corresponding website. However, there are new features and one of them is precisely its integration with Firefox.

But there are much more interesting ones, such as extending the base functionality of Firefox Relay, from email to calls and messages. In other words, Mozilla will allow you to aliases of temporary phone to make and receive both calls and text messages, and even register for services that require a phone number, such as WhatsApp.

This is how phone aliases created in Firefox Relay will look like

- Advertisement -

How they will do it remains to be seen, but the truth is that this expansion of functionality is interesting to say the least. This functionality is expected to be integrated into the service next October, so it won’t be long before we see if it’s worth the payment or not… because we mustn’t forget that Firefox Relay is a paid service.

In other words, Firefox Relay can be used for free in a very limited way, but its essence involves paying a monthly subscription that will go up this September, establishing itself in the $1.99/Euro per month or $11.88/Euro per year (with the annual subscription, the monthly fee is 0.99 dollars / euros, which is what it costs now).

And if you’re also a Firefox user, for greater accessibility and convenience, soon you’ll have everything integrated into the same browser.

- Advertisement -

If you haven’t done so yet and are interested in trying out Firefox Relay, there you have it. You can also try the premium service at the current cost of 0.99 dollars / euros per month, but hurry because the promotion ends in nine days. It does not invent anything, but it is a useful and convenient service.

And cheap, so it is a way to collaborate financially with Mozilla receiving something in return, beyond the browser. It will be necessary to see if with the implementation of the telephone aliases or whatever they are called, the price of the service increases.