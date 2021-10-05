Firefox reaches version 93 and these are the news that it incorporates

For the month of September, Mozilla brought to all its users the stable version of Firefox 92 with very interesting changes. A month has passed since then and again the company is in an update process by deploying version number 93 of the browser. In that sense, we want to tell you the most interesting news that Firefox 93 incorporates with respect to the previous one.

There are some very interesting points in this edition that are worth knowing and that will tell you if it is preferable to update your browser.

The news you should know about Firefox 93

Before going into the details about what is new in version 93 of Firefox, it is noteworthy that all the browsers in the family are being updated. In this sense, Firefox for Android also reaches 93 and the developer and beta versions have reached version 94. For its part, Firefox Nightly has been brought to version 95.

Entering the novelties of Firefox 93, the first thing that stands out is that it incorporates support for images in AVIF format. This format is capable of containing and compressing static images or GIFs, occupying 50% of the space that the WebP format occupies. However, it should be noted that in this implementation of Firefox 93, the browser will not support animated images in this format.

Another novelty in Firefox 93 focuses on memory management, incorporating a mechanism to download tabs when the amount of RAM is low. To do this, the browser will apply various criteria such as the last time you accessed the tab and the amount of memory it occupies. In this way, it will free up RAM memory avoiding unexpected crashes and closings due to these causes.

Also, the new Firefox 93 comes with a security mechanism that seeks to block downloads from unsafe sites. In that sense, if you want to obtain a file from a website without HTTPS, the browser will prevent its download because the site or file in question could be manipulated by third parties.

In this way, we have a browser that is still friendly and that now comes with support for a new image format. In addition, memory management will always be appreciated, although we must first study how the function behaves. If you want to get Firefox 93 right away, follow this link.