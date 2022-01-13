Firefox, problems loading websites? Here is the temporary solution

Apparently, the problem lies in the implementation of the HTTP3 protocol of the Mozilla browser. More specifically, it appears that one of Firefox’s analytics servers has been upgraded to HTTP3 but the browser hasn’t realized it, and therefore can’t resolve that address. As a result, the software keeps trying to load the page indefinitely, but fails. If this theory turns out to be correct, the bug itself has probably been around for some time, but it’s only now surfaced due to the server upgrade.

As a result, the bug should only occur when attempting to load HTTP3 sites, which fortunately are not very popular yet. Note that iOS users will have no problems because Apple forces all third-party browsers to use its engine, WebKit.