Firefox, problems loading websites? Here is the temporary solution

Did it happen to you that some websites do not load using the Mozilla Firefox browser? If so, rest assured: your network has nothing to do with it, it is a known browser bug and, pending a concrete solution from the developers, it is easy to implement a temporary one that at least allows you to browse without hassle.
Apparently, the problem lies in the implementation of the HTTP3 protocol of the Mozilla browser. More specifically, it appears that one of Firefox’s analytics servers has been upgraded to HTTP3 but the browser hasn’t realized it, and therefore can’t resolve that address. As a result, the software keeps trying to load the page indefinitely, but fails. If this theory turns out to be correct, the bug itself has probably been around for some time, but it’s only now surfaced due to the server upgrade.
As a result, the bug should only occur when attempting to load HTTP3 sites, which fortunately are not very popular yet. Note that iOS users will have no problems because Apple forces all third-party browsers to use its engine, WebKit.
The temporary solution is to completely disable HTTP3 on Firefox via an advanced setting. It is practically certain that sites that already use this protocol also offer the possibility of connecting with older versions, precisely for compatibility reasons. So, just do this:
- to type about: config in the address bar
- search for network.http.http3.enabled
- set the value to False
- Close completely and restart Firefox (at worst try restarting the system)
These instructions work on both desktop and Android. Only final note: remember to re-enable HTTP3 when Mozilla releases an actual corrective patch.