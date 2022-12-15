Firefox now allows you to save web pages as PDF files from Android

Firefox for Android brings an interesting novelty for users who prefer this web browser.

A new option that will save you going to the desktop version to save a web page as a PDF file. A task that you can now perform from your mobile.

So you can save web pages as PDF from Android with Firefox

A new update to Firefox for Android adds the ability to save any web page as a PDF file. While the dynamics are different than what we found from the desktop version of Firefox, the process is still simple.

You just have to open the web page that you want to save and then click on the menu with the three dots that you will find in the toolbar. Once you perform those steps, look for the “Share” options, where you will find the options that you usually use like Gmail, Drive, Messages, Bluetooth, copy to clipboard, etc. And you will see that now “Save as PDF” is added.

As with any download you make from the browser, Firefox will inform you with a notification when the download of the PDF file is complete. And of course, you can access these files at any time from the “Downloads” folder of your Android mobile, so you can review the PDF of the web page even when you are offline.

In addition to this option, Firefox for Android brings other new features. For example, the ability to open all bookmarks within a folder, whether they are new or private tabs. And of course, every time a new version is released, bugs are fixed and security is improved.

To try all these new features, you only need to update to the latest version of Firefox for Android. If you haven’t received the update, take a look at the Google Play Store to see if it’s not pending.