Firefox introduces 120Hz support on Macbook Pro 2021

The latest update, which reached version 100 last May, brings interesting news for MacOS users, especially those in possession of models equipped with 120 Hz refresh rate monitors. Among the changes to the version 103.0 comes the support of the new refresh rate for 14 and 16-inch Pros with M1Pro or M1 Max chips.

But this is not the only change worth noting, although it is the most important, as there should also be a marked improvement in performance at times of increased CPU load, which will be relieved thanks to the new blocking APIs. There are also a number of minor but interesting changes in improving the general user experience, for example, the buttons in the Tabs toolbar can now be reached via tab, shift + tab and arrow keys.

Then comes the ability to change the font size of subtitles while viewing Picture in Picture directly from the window, and the availability of subtitles is extended to services such as Funimation, Dailymotion, Tubi, Hotstar and SonyLIV.