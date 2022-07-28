Firefox introduces 120Hz support on Macbook Pro 2021

The latest firefox update, which reached version 100 last May, brings interesting news for MacOS users, especially those in possession of models equipped with 120 Hz refresh rate monitors. Among the changes to the version 103.0 comes the support of the new refresh rate for 14 and 16-inch macbook Pros with M1Pro or M1 Max chips.
But this is not the only change worth noting, although it is the most important, as there should also be a marked improvement in performance at times of increased CPU load, which will be relieved thanks to the new blocking APIs. There are also a number of minor but interesting changes in improving the general user experience, for example, the buttons in the Tabs toolbar can now be reached via tab, shift + tab and arrow keys.
Then comes the ability to change the font size of subtitles while viewing Picture in Picture directly from the window, and the availability of subtitles is extended to services such as Funimation, Dailymotion, Tubi, Hotstar and SonyLIV.
As for the specific news for Windows users, in terms of accessibility comes the possibility of accessing the browser through the taskbar when it is locked, during installation on Windows 10 and Windows 11. As for Android, however, the changelog is not reports substantial changes but only performance improvements and bug fixes. On iOS we are still stuck at version 101.
The new MacBook Pro 2021 were introduced in October last year and are in fact the first to introduce 120 Hz on Mac thanks to ProMotion technology. There are still many applications waiting for an update to support the new refresh rate, and specifically with regard to browsers, it is good to remember that Safari itself had to receive an update in order to enjoy it. To download Firefox 103 just follow the direct link to download for desktop, Windows, macOS or Linux operating systems. The link to the Android version available below.
- Firefox | Android | Google Play Store, Free