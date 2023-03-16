5G News
How to prevent from collecting your information about our activity on Android

How to prevent from collecting your information about our activity on Android

By Brian Adam
If you use Firefox on your mobile you will find an interesting novelty in its latest update.

As of now, the Android version of Firefox has the “Total Cookie Protection” feature, just like the desktop version of the Mozilla browser. We tell you what it is about.

New Firefox security feature on Android

Firefox for Android now integrates “Total Cookie Protection”. A feature that blocks or encapsulates cookies so they stay on the originating website and don’t track the user, as the Mozilla team explained last year:

Total Cookie Protection works by creating a separate “cookie jar” for each website you visit. Instead of allowing crawlers to link your behavior across multiple sites, they can only see behavior on individual sites.

Satellite SOS in the iPhone 14: first clues to the technology

In other words, it protects our browsing activity from being tracked, since cookies are limited to the web or site where they are located, so third parties cannot use them. So when you enter a new site, information based on cookies from the old website cannot be collected.

This new dynamic is enabled by default in Firefox for Android, just like it is on desktop. So you won’t have to take any extra action to enjoy this new web browser protection on your mobile.

And this is not the only novelty that Mozilla has released for Firefox on Android in 2023. Let’s remember that last month it released an update that allows Firefox Relay to be installed as a plug-in. An extension that allows you to create aliases for your email so as not to share your real email address.

A practical dynamic when we have to register on a new website or need to have a temporary email to carry out a process.

