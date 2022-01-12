Firefox Focus manages to disable cross-site tracking of cookies

We live in an age of the internet where our data is the great loot that companies and web pages want to obtain. Although the ultimate purpose of these pages is to complete sales transactions or obtain many visits, our information represents a crucial ingredient to achieve this. To do this, they use Cookies that are capable of tracking our activity on the web. For this reason, Firefox Focus has brought a new mechanism to avoid cross-site tracking.

In this sense, the company indicates that it is the first mobile browser with full protection against cookies.

Firefox Focus can prevent cross-site tracking and tracking

In our days, web pages use cookies not only to improve our experience, but also to build advertising-oriented profiles. To achieve this, these cookies are able to collect all our activity on the internet, that is, the sites we visit and when we did it. From this, the profile in question is generated that will define the type of advertising and advertisements that you will receive.

However, faced with this, many users, associations and companies cry out for respect for privacy on the internet. In this sense, solutions have been created aimed at protecting our data while we browse. One of these solutions is Firefox Focus, a browser for Android and iOS that seeks to offer maximum privacy while we are on the internet.

The good news is that you have succeeded or are succeeding, because the ability to prevent cross-site tracking from Firefox Focus points directly to that. What this mechanism does is force sites to keep their cookies in separate sections, preventing them from tracking our browsing habits.

It is also noteworthy that this function has been incorporated into Firefox Focus for Android. In that sense, if you frequently browse on your mobile, Firefox Focus is a great option to protect your privacy on the web.

For get It, follow this link.