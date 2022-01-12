Firefox 96 for Android and desktop available: improve video conferencing

Mozilla released Firefox 96 a few hours ago: it is the first update of the year for the open-source alternative browser, and is available on all supported platforms, mobile and desktop. The news itself isn’t a lot – the official changelog includes three:
- Significant improvements in noise reduction and auto gain, slight improvements in echo cancellation for a more fulfilling user experience. [NDR: il riferimento è alle videoconferenze per quelle piattaforme web-based]
- Significantly reduced the workload on the main thread [il browser dovrebbe in poche parole consumare meno risorse di sistema]
- From now on, the Cookie Policy: Same-Site = lax is active by default. Helps fight cross-site request forgery (CSRF) attacks.
To which are added two specifics for Android:
- The Jump Back In section of the homepage will show recent searches and browsing history highlights.
- Best images for recent bookmarks appearing on the homepage.
Then there are multiple bug fixes and qualitative improvements, among which it is worth mentioning, always in the context of video conferencing, a better resolution when sharing the screen, for example for a presentation. Additionally, we fixed an issue where video quality deteriorated over time on certain websites.
Unfortunately on Android there is no good news from the point of view of add-on support, which continues to remain rather limited and limited. Mac users instead they will be happy to know that finally when you CMD-click on a Gmail link they are opened in a new tab, as expected. Unfortunately, however, there is also bad news: videos in dedicated windows maximized to full screen have been temporarily disabled due to abnormal consumption of resources, unexpected changes in brightness, lack of subtitles and corruption of the stream.