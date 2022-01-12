Firefox 96 for Android and desktop available: improve video conferencing

Then there are multiple bug fixes and qualitative improvements, among which it is worth mentioning, always in the context of video conferencing, a better resolution when sharing the screen, for example for a presentation. Additionally, we fixed an issue where video quality deteriorated over time on certain websites.

Unfortunately on Android there is no good news from the point of view of add-on support, which continues to remain rather limited and limited. Mac users instead they will be happy to know that finally when you CMD-click on a Gmail link they are opened in a new tab, as expected. Unfortunately, however, there is also bad news: videos in dedicated windows maximized to full screen have been temporarily disabled due to abnormal consumption of resources, unexpected changes in brightness, lack of subtitles and corruption of the stream.