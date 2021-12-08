Firefox 95 arrives in its stable version and here we tell you the news of this update

Mozilla Firefox is a browser that refuses to die and an example of this is the constant updates it incorporates. This application that some 15 years ago represented the main option for surfing the internet reaches its stable version 95 with changes that are worth knowing. In that sense, we are going to review the most interesting news of the Firefox update.

This update will be the last of the browser during the year 2021 and in addition to new options, it corrects some bugs.

These are the news of the Firefox update

The company has made a full upgrade move for all of its browser versions. In that sense, Firefox Stable reaches 95, while the Developer version is at 96 and Nightly at 97. In this way, if you want to be one of the first to try what the browser brings for the future, we recommend get the Nightly version, although its stability is not the best because it is experimental.

Going straight to what’s new in the Firefox stable release update, the first thing that catches your eye is the site isolation feature. This alternative was tested in Firefox 94 and is now available to all users. Its function is to isolate the elements that it loads from any website. In this way, it creates an additional security barrier to prevent the action of malicious sites, keeping its code in a separate process.

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that Firefox 95 can now be officially downloaded from the Microsoft Store, which is excellent news for Windows users. Regarding performance, a decrease in CPU and power usage is mentioned in the Mac version.

Regarding the corrected bugs, the loading of websites, memory management and the initiation of content loading in MacOs have been improved. In this way, if you are a Firefox user, update your browser immediately and if not, it is worth giving it a try.