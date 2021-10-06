Firefox 93 releases support for AVIF and is proposed as a password manager on Android

Firefox 93 It is the new version of Mozilla’s web browser for PC and Android and after a couple of rather poor releases in terms of news, it finally makes us happy with constant and sound improvements, in addition, for all its users, both PC and PC users. mobile.

However, the fact that the news in Firefox 93 are interesting, does not mean that they are useful in their entirety for all its users, worth the redundancy, although in this case the fault is not the browser, but the Web as such, because It seems incredible that some things go so fast and others so slow.

We speak, first of all, about support for AVIF image format, which after a long time is finally released in the web browser. And what does this AVIF contribute? What to expect: great compression and quality ratios compared to JPG, PNG and even WebP; HDR support, transparency, a wide color gamut …

All based on a format derived from AV1 and as such, it is open and royalty-free as it has been developed by the Alliance for Open Media, an organization sponsored by Internet content majors such as Google, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft or Netflix.

Chromium and derivatives already support AVIF and now it is Firefox that does the same, but we are in business as usual: it does not matter the advantages that this model provides if the websites do not adopt it and if it is strange to see WebP out there with more than one decade of development behind him… Let’s imagine what will happen to AVIF.

Other new features in Firefox 93 include, Windows only, automatic download of tabs in the background “When the available system memory is critically low”; and in general, the improvement in the support of forms in PDF documents, the blocking of downloads in networks considered as unsafe, improvements in the SmartBlock filters and the tracking blocks.

Now, do you also use Firefox on Android and also manage and synchronize your passwords with the browser? Then Firefox 93 has something new for you, because as they say in this article on the Mozilla blog, Firefox on Android now works as a password manager almost to use, allowing you to log into third-party applications.