Firefox 112 offers reduced GPU usage and improved password fields

Mozilla has released the Firefox 112 update, making it available on the Release channel, with reduced GPU usage on PCs with Intel processors, slightly improved password fields, and the ability to restore closed sessions with the shortcut Ctrl + Shift + T.

For those interested, Firefox will automatically update itself on the next restart. Alternatively, you can download installation of the latest version by navigating to the section Menu > Help > About Firefox or download the official installer from the Mozilla website.

Among other new features of the update are right-clicking in password fields, which now shows an option to reveal the password; Ubuntu Linux users can now import browser data from the Chromium Snap package; tab list can now be closed by middle-clicking; Ctrl+Shift+T restores previous sessions.