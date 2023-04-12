5G News
Firefox 112 offers reduced GPU usage and improved password fields

Firefox 112 offers reduced GPU usage and improved password fields
Mozilla has released the Firefox 112 update, making it available on the Release channel, with reduced GPU usage on PCs with Intel processors, slightly improved password fields, and the ability to restore closed sessions with the shortcut Ctrl + Shift + T.

For those interested, Firefox will automatically update itself on the next restart. Alternatively, you can download installation of the latest version by navigating to the section Menu > Help > About Firefox or download the official installer from the Mozilla website.

Among other new features of the update are right-clicking in password fields, which now shows an option to reveal the password; Ubuntu Linux users can now import browser data from the Chromium Snap package; tab list can now be closed by middle-clicking; Ctrl+Shift+T restores previous sessions.

Additionally, for all ETP Strict users, the company has extended the list of known tracking parameters that are stripped from URLs to ensure users’ safety; enabled software-decoded video overlay on Intel GPUs in Windows; Improved video downscaling quality.

Lastly, the Clear button, newly added to the date picker panel, allows users to quickly clear input with date type or local datetime and provides a familiar experience across all browsers.

How to eliminate duplicate images that steal space on iPhones

Deprecated Javascript U2F API is now disabled by default. The U2F protocol remains usable through the WebAuthn API. The U2F API can be re-enabled using the security.webauth.u2f preference.

