Firefox 105 improves the experience with the ‘touchpad’

105 It has recently seen the light of day as the latest version of Mozilla’s web browser, which still hasn’t risen in terms of user share despite the obvious improvement it has d in recent months. Once again, we proceed to expose the most relevant news and changes.

For starters, we have enabled by default on Windows support for two-finger swipe left or right to navigate historya feature that obviously requires a to be used. Continuing with touch interfaces, though now on macOS, scrolling with the touchpad has been made more accessible by reducing inadvertent diagonal shifting opposite the intended shift axis. To end things targeting specific systems, on Linux, the efficiency of Firefox has been improved in contexts where RAM is low.

On the other hand, and this has reached all supported systems, the speed of searching individual elements in large lists has been doubled, which has been achieved thanks to the replacement of the methods array.includes Y array.includes by an optimized SIMD version.

Firefox now complies with the User Timing L3 specification, which adds optional arguments to methods performance.mark Y performance.measure to provide start times, end times, duration and attached details. Another cool thing is a new option included in the print preview dialog that allows the user to print only the current page.

Firefox 105

And so far the news of Firefox 105, which cannot be said to be a revolutionary release, but it incorporates small additions that should somewhat improve the experience in the three large desktop systems. The web browser can be obtained for Windows, macOS and Linux from the corresponding download section, while to update it, you should follow the path Main Menu > Help > “About Firefox”, although in the case of Linux, the logical thing to do is to expect it to arrive through the distribution’s repositories, Snap and/or Flathub (Flatpak ). Firefox 105 has not yet reached Android, but we do not suppose that its publication in the Google Play Store will be a matter of time.

We remember that Firefox has become the only solid bastion left to prevent Chromium’s monopoly on the web. In addition to using a different rendering engine, the application has been incorporating interesting privacy features over the last few months, such as cleaning the URL and protecting against cookies.