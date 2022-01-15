Firefighters rush to van in flames in Dublin park

It was a busy day for hardworking crew of Dublin Fire Brigade who were called to a number of incidents on Friday.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a van in flames in a Dublin park.

The incident happened in Herbert Park in Ballsbridge on Friday night.

Two high-pressure hose reels were used on the van that was described as having a “potentially high fire load”.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters from Donnybrook were called to a van alight on Herbert Park last night.

“Vans can be challenging as a van can contain almost anything in the back. This van was particularly full, which is a potentially high fire load. Two high-pressure hose reels used.”

Firefighters from Dolphins Barn were also alerted to a second storey fire in an apartment complex on Friday.

The DFB spokesperson added: “Firefighters in breathing apparatus were able to extinguish the fire and prevent any further spread.”

Additionally, the crew was also tasked with investigating an automatic fire alarm activation on Molesworth Street.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter