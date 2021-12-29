Firefighters rush to scene of rollover collision on busy Kildare road

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a car crash on Tursday night.

Firefighters and paramedics were alerted to a roll over collision on the N7 outbound Naas Road.

The crew from from Dolphins Barn and Tallaght Fire Stations attended the scene.

Thankfully nobody had to be taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Firefighter/paramedics from Dolphins Barn and Tallaght fire stations responded to a roll over road traffic collision last night. The collision was outbound on the N7, none to hospital.”

