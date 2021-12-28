Firefighters rush to scene after shed goes up in flames in Dublin

Firefighter were alerted to a shed on fire in Dublin.

The brave crew from Dolphins Barn Fire Station battled the blaze earlier this morning.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Fire Brigade warned the public about the challenges of shed fires.

They said on social media: “Firefighters from Dolphins Barn fire station at a shed fire earlier today.

“Shed fires bring their own challenges as they can have flammable liquids like paint stored within.”

Yesterday, Dublin Fire Brigade has issued a warning for householders after a chimney went on fire.

Firefighters from Tara Street rushed to the scene of the incident that happened on Monday.

The emergency service has warned homeowners to take extra precautions to protect themselves from a chimney fire.

A spokesperson said on Twitter: “A chimney fire is an avoidable fire which can cause further damage to your home.

“It’s never too late to get your chimney cleaned.”

