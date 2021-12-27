Firefighters and paramedics rush to scene of crash in North Dublin

Firefighters from Phibsborough station rushed to the scene of a crash in North Dublin last night.

It happened on the busy Botanic Avenue in Drumcondra and paramedics were also needed.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted pictures of a car that had smashed into a wall, with its front bonnet completely destroyed.

They tweeted: ” Last night firefighter/paramedics from Phibsborough fire station responded to a road traffic collision on Botanic Avenue.

“We worked with @RSAIreland and @GardaTraffic to encourage road users to be extra cautious over #Christmas.”

The frontline heroes urged people to take care on Dublin roads over the festive period following an increase in fatalities during December 2020.

On the 18 December 2020, there had been 143 deaths on Irish roads- 12 more than in 2019.

