Firefighter adopts dog caught up in Dublin rescue centre blaze

By: Brian Adam

Date:

This comes under the heading of “aw!”. A dog will be lapping up a new life after being adopted by a firefighter in the wake of a blaze in Dublin that struck a rescue centre.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted at 10.28pm yesterday (Monday) that firefighters had dealt with a blaze at a centre in Finglas, to the north of the city. None of the animals suffered any harm – and one has been taken on by a crew member.

It said: “Firefighters rescued the furry occupants of this dog rescue shelter in Finglas earlier this evening. The fire was prevented from spreading to the entire shelter. No furry pals were harmed – in fact, one has been adopted by a firefighter and his new family can’t wait!”



The scene of the fire in Finglas
It prompted a comment from one member of the public, who wrote on social media: “Ah, well done to you all. I wouldn’t be able to resist that dotey face either!” Another said the dog was “Soo adorable,” adding: “Good job to all our brave firefighters.”

