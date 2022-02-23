Fire TV players are updated with a spectacular improvement

One of the best multimedia players that currently exist among those that connect directly to an HDMI port on the television are the FireTV. Their adjusted price and good features make them a good purchase. If you have one, you should know that there is an update that includes something that you are going to love and that aims to improve downloads.

Apart from the usual stability and work speed improvements, there is a new option added to these accessories that will make life much easier for users: the automatic downloads. With this addition, what is sought is to prevent users from having to press the buttons on the remote control constantly to watch a movie or install an application. In addition, the improvement allows to match the options that some of its rivals, such as Roku, already offer.

What is improved with automatic downloads

To date, when downloading a application For the first time – to give an example – you had to access its page and, once there, use the Buy button if it is the first time or Download if it had been used before. Well this is just what you want avoid by Amazon. And, for this, a new option is now added in the Application Store Settings called Automatic Downloads.

If the tool is activated, what is done is that once you press to enter the information of an application, the download begins automatically. Then the installation is executed in the same way. The development is even opened once it is available so that you can establish the corresponding use parameters. A lot faster there is no doubt (and, in addition, this also works with other types of content such as multimedia).

aftvnews

Obviously, the aforementioned way of working is effective with content that is free or has already been purchased. Otherwise, you have to give a intermediate step to proceed to pay the cost of, for example, a game or movie.

How to activate this on Fire TV

Once you install the corresponding update that is already being deployed globally, you should know that once you install a new application, a message that allows you to select whether you want to activate the Automatic Downloads feature. If you want to do this later manually, you have to access the section App Store inside the Apps of the Fire TV Player Settings.