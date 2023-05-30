Fire Max 11, this is the largest and most powerful tablet that Amazon has launched to date

- Advertisement -

fire-max-11-this-is-the- -and-most-powerful.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Fire Max 11, this is the largest and most powerful tablet that has launched to ">

surprise from Amazon. It was not expected, but the well-known online store has announced the launch of a new tablet -and it arrives as part of a new option within its catalogue-. This is the largest and most powerful model that the company has introduced so far, which is important, since it competes in a market segment where there is great competition. We talk about the Fire Max 11.

The qualitative leap offered by this new model is very important, so much so that it allows compete with other tablets on the market that are designed to offer good performance, such as some Samsung Galaxy or Apple’s own iPad. Of course, as usual in Amazon, the new Fire Max 11 has a price that makes it really attractiveso it becomes a series purchase option for users.

Amazon

- Advertisement -

The most important features of the Amazon Fire Max 11

Among the options that are included and that are most striking is the size of the screen that it offers. This one conforms to the current standards for tablets (especially those that use the Android operating system), since it has nothing less than 11 inches. Its resolution reaches 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which ensures a very good image quality. In addition, it has technologies that allow it to offer a very high dynamic range of colors.

The new Amazon Fire Max 11 offers a performance a 50% faster than any model that the firm has put on sale to date. Therefore, running applications is not a problem. By the way, it has 4GB of RAM and an eight-core MediaTek (MTK8188J) processor, so having several apps open at the same time is not a problem. On the other hand, the new model It has Wi-Fi 6, so the Internet access is excellent, with very high speeds and, what is most important, stable (in addition, it does not lack Bluetooth 5.3 for the use of accessories such as keyboard covers, for example). Therefore, we are talking about a team that is very complete, no matter how you look at it, as are all the latest products launched by Amazon.

Amazon

The cameras of the Amazon Fire Max 11 have taken a step forward, since the two integrated ones are eight megapixels. A couple of important details is that the charging speed supported by this new product reaches 15W (you have to buy the adapter separately, since the one included is nine watts) and, on the other hand, its design differs significantly from the previous Fire that we have seen, because it is made of aluminum and presents straighter lines.

Availability and price

The new Amazon Fire Max 11 has been initially presented in the United States, and the rest of the countries in which it will be launched are expected to be confirmed (hopefully Spain will be among them). His starting price is $229.99 for the version with 64GB of storage, although there is another with 128 gigabytes that costs $344.99. Not bad this new model that represents a step forward for the company created by Jeff Bezos.

- Advertisement -

>