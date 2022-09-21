Fire HD 8: Amazon brings revised new edition of the 8-inch tablets

has the models of its 8-inch tablets: Thanks to more powerful processors, they should be able to do more, but at the same time last longer.

Amazon has revised its 8-inch Fire HD 8 series tablets and promises 30 percent faster processors and a longer battery life of up to 13 hours. In total, the series includes four models that can be pre-ordered now. They should be delivered from October. For children there are the renewed models Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. The price range goes from 115 euros (Fire HD 8) to 135 euros (Fire HD 8 Plus) up to 160 euros for the children’s models.

The hardware slightly improved

While the predecessors of the top models Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus, which were introduced in 2020, still had quad-core processors, they now have six cores. This would now make it possible to watch picture-in-picture videos and use a split-screen display, Amazon explains. There is still a choice between 32 and 64 gigabytes of internal storage. The Plus version has more RAM compared to the cheaper model, can be fully charged in three hours instead of five and also supports wireless charging with the Qi standard again. It also has a 5 megapixel rear camera.

According to Amazon, the children’s tablets are designed for use between the ages of three and seven and include one year’s access to Amazon Kids+ with “entertainment and educational content from brands like Disney, Barbie and Pumuckl”. Thereafter, monthly costs are due. There is also a “kid-friendly case”. Both models do not differ in price, but the Plus version also includes a digital shop where parents can add e-books or “apps like Minecraft or Zoom”. According to Amazon, both have easy-to-use parental controls, and there is a special dashboard for parents.

(mho)

