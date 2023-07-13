Finland’s VTT partners Nokia on data market

The decision of Finnish state innovator VTT to join the Nokia-Veturi data markets partnership has added substantial research and development (R&D) weight to a project that aims to develop new data market concepts and technologies that drive the green transition of cities.

The VTT’s collaboration with Nokia-Veturi is routed through its subsidiary, VTT Technical Research.

Significantly, the partnership means VTT is well positioned to play a leading role in DataMust, a sub-project in Nokia-Veturi that is developing enhanced channels to share data between different industries, operators and their IT networks.

The Nokia Veturi project is backed by a confederation of





Finland



’s leading digital services firms and smart building specialists from the real estate management sector. VTT joins an Alliance that includes Loihde Analytics, Sitowise, Cozify, Coba International and nollaE. The Danish



municipality

of



Århus

, together with the Finnish cities of



Espoo

and





Tampere



, are also capital-contributing partners in Nokia-Veturi.

As a core objective, the Nokia-Veturi project is looking to leverage data as an instrumental tool to solve urban development and living challenges in the domain of energy consumption and construction. A key goal is to use data harvested from smart buildings employing digital-based intelligent maintenance offerings to reduce energy consumption.

At a fundamental level, Nokia-Veturi is working to deliver a new type of marketplace that advances data sharing, automated data creation and processing, said Kalle Kantola, the head of VTT’s strategic foresight and data economy research area.

“With the help of automation, highly processed data can be produced more cheaply and with solutions that integrate different sectors,” he said. “This can be profitable for all platform operators. It can also support sustainable value creation to enable extensive market-based changes in sustainability transitions.”

R&D trailblazer The chief elements in Nokia-Veturi’s state-funded project are intended to strengthen





Finland



’s role and international reputation as an R&D trailblazer. The central project is built on three main pillars: sustainability and competitiveness, network scalability and operability, and solution focus. The sustainability and competitiveness pillar will examine how edge computing can be used to further improve energy efficiency, data security and privacy in digital infrastructures. The network scalability and operability pillar will look to exploit edge computing’s potential to enable massively distributed, automated and cloud-native data networks across geographically diverse locations to help make latency-sensitive applications and digital services more sustainable and energy efficient. The solution focus pillar envisages closer co-innovation and co-development among communications service providers (CSPs), webscalers and network technology companies to develop edge-based global services that deliver sustainable and automated data transfer across future digital infrastructure. The DataMust project benefits from evolving data marketplace and edge computing technologies that eliminate the need to transfer data from one place to another, said Maija Federley, DataMust project leader at VTT. “Although a significant amount of data is generated in the urban environment, it is not utilised efficiently,” she said. “The energy consumption of digital infrastructure can be reduced by using data locally without transferring it to cloud services. Both goals are based on the concept of a decentralised and local data marketplace and related data processing services.”

Funding The DataMust collaboration, in which VTT will play a primary innovation role, has received €2.1m in funding through state business development agency Business Finland. The project, which has a total budget of €4.1m, is set to run over two years. pCloud: la mejor opción de almacenamiento en la nube para 2022 The backbone of the DataMust project is the Nokia Data Marketplace. This functions as a blockchain-secured platform for reliable data. The platform carries a digital footprint that processes contracts between buyers and sellers of data. Despite the existence of reliable ways to share data, many companies remain suspicious of new innovation and are reluctant to engage, said Juha Salmelin, head of the DataMust project at Nokia. “Organisations tend to cling to their own data unnecessarily,” he said. “This often benefits no one. This is why it’s important for companies to have a better understanding and a model of what data can be shared, and what is worth sharing in the first place. Companies need to see how data can benefit them in the long term and which data can be obtained elsewhere.” The Nokia Veturi and DataMust projects raise the integration of 5G networks, edge computing and data sharing to a new level, said Salmelin. “It promotes the creation and optimisation of a service development ecosystem that supports sustainable development across sector boundaries,” he said. “The Nokia Data Marketplace will be developed around this expanded marketplace.” The intensive research cooperation between DataMust and Nokia Data Marketplace includes a deep-dive investigation to ascertain how data harvested from smart properties that employ various air quality, lighting, temperature and other sensors can be measured in terms of value gained in localising data collection and reducing the carbon footprint of buildings in urban areas.