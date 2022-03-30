Finglas family business Dialamattress rivalling Mattress Mick for best beds in Dublin

A family-run Finglas business is rivalling Mattress Mick for the best beds in the capital.

Dialamattress is located on the Cappagh Road and was set up in 2016.

The business was founded by Christy Morrison, who runs it with his son Shane.

They were closed for two years due to the pandemic but have recently reopened and their loyal customer base has returned.

Dialamattress sells a wide range of beds, mattresses and headboards and they deliver nationwide.

Christy said the business is “known for the best quality beds in Ireland” but they have also been complimented on their service.

One happy customer said: “Never experienced such an outstanding customer service before, I really can’t recommend them enough. They helped me, checked on me and tried to suit my needs. Definitely recommend them 100%.”

You can find Dialamattress on Facebook and Instagram or call them on 0851223995.

