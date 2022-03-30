Tech GiantsApple

Fingerprint reader integrated into the display on the iPhone? Not in the next two years | Kuo

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Fingerprint reader integrated into the display on the iPhone? Not for a couple of years. This, at least, is what the authoritative analyst predicts Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities that it is highly unlikely that Apple will release iPhones with Touch ID under the display in 2023 or 2024.

I previously predicted iPhones would support under-display Touch ID fingerprinting by 2023. The latest survey, however, indicates iPhones arriving in 2023 and 2024 may not adopt it. iPhone is already a great biometric solution

Apple has integrated Touch ID into the power button of iPad Air and mini
Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Both according to the WSJ and according to Bloomberg, Apple has already tested in the past a fingerprint scanner integrated in the display on some prototypes of the iPhone 13 but, evidently, it would have decided not to continue with the development. This solution would certainly have been more useful when the Face ID did not work with the bezels but only with an Apple Watch on the wrist.

Read:

500-person team checks 100,000 App Store apps per week

With iOS 15.4, however, limited to iPhone 12 and later versions, Apple updated the Face ID to detect the face safely even when wearing a mask, detecting unique characteristics of the eye contour.

Read moreApple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach

Another possibility is that Apple may decide to integrate the Touch ID in the power button of the iPhone, as done with the latest models of iPad Air and iPad mini. To date, however, there are no rumors about this possible implementation.

Previous articleGoogle already prepares Android for Bluetooth tag support: AirTags will have (more) competition
Next articleHow to blur the background of a photo with Google Photos
Abraham

Related articles

Gaming

Axie Infinity stars in the biggest crypto heist in history

Another blow to the crypto ecosystem, and this time to Axie Infinity, the most successful of the games...
Tech News

Advances in safe Google searches through AI technologies

Google has wanted to share some of the latest advances made with Artificial Intelligence to connect users with...
Ireland

Dubliner Siva Kaneswaran pays heartbreaking tribute to The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker following death

The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran has remembered Tom Parker's "true courage" following his death. Tom Parker died at...
Gaming

The Stanley Parable will return in a special edition

Of all the games that I have tried throughout my life (and there are quite a few), The...

© 2021 voonze.com.