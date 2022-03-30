Fingerprint reader integrated into the display on the iPhone? Not in the next two years | Kuo

I previously predicted iPhones would support under-display Touch ID fingerprinting by 2023. The latest survey, however, indicates iPhones arriving in 2023 and 2024 may not adopt it. iPhone is already a great biometric solution

Fingerprint reader integrated into the display on the iPhone? Not for a couple of years. This, at least, is what the authoritative analyst predicts Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities that it is highly unlikely that Apple will release iPhones with Touch ID under the display in 2023 or 2024.

Both according to the WSJ and according to Bloomberg, Apple has already tested in the past a fingerprint scanner integrated in the display on some prototypes of the iPhone 13 but, evidently, it would have decided not to continue with the development. This solution would certainly have been more useful when the Face ID did not work with the bezels but only with an Apple Watch on the wrist.

With iOS 15.4, however, limited to iPhone 12 and later versions, Apple updated the Face ID to detect the face safely even when wearing a mask, detecting unique characteristics of the eye contour.

Another possibility is that Apple may decide to integrate the Touch ID in the power button of the iPhone, as done with the latest models of iPad Air and iPad mini. To date, however, there are no rumors about this possible implementation.