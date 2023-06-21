Finding your Apple Watch will be easier than ever with the next iOS update

- Advertisement -

No one can deny that the watch It is one of the best smart watches on the market. The manufacturer of the bitten apple has become the sales leader, and considering that this smartwatch is not compatible with Android, the merit is double.

But it is that the Apple Watch is one of the top devices in the sector, revolutionizing with all kinds of functions, such as its fall sensor, which has already saved a few lives. Not to mention all the improvements that are being implemented to improve its functionality.

We have the best example when we echo the publication of the colleagues of 9to5Google, and that they have discovered a new feature coming with 17 and that will make your lost Apple Watch than ever.

You can ping the iPhone to the Apple Watch

If you have an iPhone, you will know that a ping can be done from the smartwatch. What this means is that you communicate from the smart watch via Bluetooth so that it starts to emit a sound and you can locate it. With that, you just have to press a button on the Apple Watch for the iPhone to start beeping.

This only works if you are within Bluetooth range, otherwise the only way to locate it is through the Find My app. Until now, it could only be done from the Apple Watch to the iPhone. But how They have been able to verify in the beta of iOS 17, now the iPhone can also ping to locate the Apple Watch.

enlarge photo Unplash

As you may have imagined, the requirement is exactly the same, that the Apple Watch is linked by Bluetooth to the Apple Watch, but it’s still a very useful feature, and we don’t understand why it wasn’t already available. Although we already know that Apple sometimes implements these basic functions later than usual.

This way, iOS 17 will add this feature when it is officially released in September. In the meantime, you can always try the beta version of iOS 17 to test the ping function of the Apple Watch.

We don’t recommend using beta versions as they often have a lot of problems, but if you want to try all the new iOS features before anyone else, there is no other option. In the event that you install it, these are the steps to follow.

Swipe down and tap the + button next to Ping My Watch

Swipe down from the top right corner to open Control Center

Tap the new Ping My Watch button

